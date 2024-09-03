Ravens Restructure Three Contracts, Clear $9.3M Of Cap Space

The Baltimore Ravens recently restructured the contracts of DT Nnamdi Madubuike, K Justin Tucker and LB Roquan Smith for cap space.

In total, the Ravens cleared $9.3 million of cap room with these three moves.

Baltimore was close against the cap so this will give them some breathing room as they enter the regular season.

Smith, 27, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith stood to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before being traded midseason to the Ravens. Baltimore later signed him to a five-year, $100 million extension.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 158 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and eight pass defenses.