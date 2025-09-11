Ravens Restructuring LB Roquan Smith For $8M In Cap Space

Brian McFarland reports the Ravens are restructuring LB Roquan Smith‘s contract by converting $12 million of his $15 million base salary into a signing bonus.

McFarland adds this move will create $8 million in cap space for the Ravens.

Smith, 28, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith stood to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before being traded midseason to the Ravens. Baltimore later signed him to a five-year, $100 million extension.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded 154 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in one game for the Ravens and recorded 10 total tackles.