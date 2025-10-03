Ravens Rule Out QB Lamar Jackson From Week 5, Among Six Players

The Baltimore Ravens officially ruled out QB Lamar Jackson from Week 5’s game against the Texans due to his hamstring injury.

Game status vs. Texans pic.twitter.com/br78jtqZtE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

Baltimore also ruled out FB Patrick Ricard (calf), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), OT Emery Jones (shoulder), and CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring)

Backup QB Cooper Rush is in line to start in the meantime for Baltimore after taking over for Jackson in Week 4.

Yesterday, Josina Anderson reported Jackson is not expected to play in Week 5 against the Texans or Week 6 against the Rams due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Chiefs.

Anderson mentioned the bye week is after that, and giving him the next three weeks could be a good precaution to best prevent it from being an issue later in the season.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Ravens and thrown for 869 yards while completing 71.6 percent of his passes to go along with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.