Ravens Showing Interest In WR Jarvis Landry

Brad Steinbrook, citing a league source, reports that the Ravens have expressed interest in WR Jarvis Landry since the end of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Steinbrook adds that the Browns have not contacted Landry since selecting two receivers in the draft.

Last month, the Browns were reportedly still “in the mix” for Landry after he finished a visit with the New Orleans Saints. However, it’s now becoming clear that Cleveland has moved on.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after giving him permission to seek out a trade.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.