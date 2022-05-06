Ravens Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. QB Anthony Brown, Oregon
  2. RB Ricky Person, North Carolina State
  3. WR Slade Bolden, Alabama
  4. WR Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State
  5. WR Trevon Clark, California
  6. WR Makai Polk, Mississippi State
  7. WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel
  8. WR Devon Williams, Oregon
  9. OT Aron Johnson, South Dakota State
  10. DT Rayshad Nichols, Stephen F. Austin
  11. OLB Jeremiah Moon, Florida
  12. OLB Chuck Wiley, Texas-San Antonio
  13. LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn
  14. LB Josh Ross, Michigan
  15. CB David Vereen, Newberry
  16. CB Denzel Williams, Villanova 
  17. S Chris Moore, Georgia State

Brown, 23, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.

