Ravens Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Brown, 23, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.