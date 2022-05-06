Ravens Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- QB Anthony Brown, Oregon
- RB Ricky Person, North Carolina State
- WR Slade Bolden, Alabama
- WR Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State
- WR Trevon Clark, California
- WR Makai Polk, Mississippi State
- WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel
- WR Devon Williams, Oregon
- OT Aron Johnson, South Dakota State
- DT Rayshad Nichols, Stephen F. Austin
- OLB Jeremiah Moon, Florida
- OLB Chuck Wiley, Texas-San Antonio
- LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn
- LB Josh Ross, Michigan
- CB David Vereen, Newberry
- CB Denzel Williams, Villanova
- S Chris Moore, Georgia State
Brown, 23, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon.
During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!