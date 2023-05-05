Ravens Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve signed 18 undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday. 

The full list includes:

  1. FB/DT Levi Bell, Texas State
  2. DT Trey Botts, Colorado State-Pueblo
  3. DT Kaieem Ceasar, Ohio University
  4. WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
  5. G Tykeem Doss, Southern Mississippi
  6. QB Nolan Henderson, Delaware
  7. G Jake Guidone, Connecticut
  8. OLB Malik Hamm, Lafayette
  9. T Brandon Kipper, Oregon State
  10. CB Jeremy Lucien, Vanderbilt
  11. G Tashawn Manning, Kentucky
  12. CB Corey Mayfield Jr., Texas-San Antonio
  13. RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
  14. WR Sean Ryan, Rutgers
  15. OLB Kelle Sanders, Alabama-Birmingham
  16. TE Travis Vokolek, Nebraska
  17. TE Brian Walker, Shepherd University
  18. RB Owen Wright, Monmouth

Henderson, 24, was named First-team All-CAA in 2020 and 2021 and was named Second-team AllCAA in 2022.

During his college career at Delaware, Henderson threw for 6.44 yards to go with 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

