Ravens Sign CB Daryl Worley, Place OLB Vince Biegel On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday they have signed CB Daryl Worley to the roster.

He recently had a workout with the team. To free up space on the roster, the Ravens placed OLB Vince Biegel on injured reserve. He had torn his Achilles.

Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent last offseason. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released in 2019.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster during last season. He signed with the Cardinals for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Worley caught on with the Lions practice squad in September but was cut later in the season. He had a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad as well.

In 2021, Worley appeared in three games for Detroit and one for the Ravens, recording seven total tackles.

Biegel, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He spent just over a year in Green Bay before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Saints later signed Biegel to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. New Orleans brought him back on an exclusive rights contract but traded him to Miami in 2019 for LB Kiko Alonso.

The Dolphins used an original round tender worth $2.132 million on Biegel and brought him back on a one-year deal. He then bounced on and off their practice squad during the 2021 season. Biegel signed on with the Ravens back in May.

In 2021, Biegel appeared in five games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles.