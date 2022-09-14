Ravens Sign CB T.J. Carrie To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Ravens announced they have signed CB T.J. Carrie, who was in for a tryout on Tuesday, to the practice squad. 

Baltimore also officially placed CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve. Both will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL and Achilles respectively.

Carrie, 32, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and re-signed on another one-year deal last year. 

In 2021, Carrie appeared in 11 games and recorded 22 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.  

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply