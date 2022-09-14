Ravens Sign CB T.J. Carrie To Practice Squad

The Ravens announced they have signed CB T.J. Carrie, who was in for a tryout on Tuesday, to the practice squad.

We have placed CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James on IR. We have also signed CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad.https://t.co/5eepunjUQE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2022

Baltimore also officially placed CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve. Both will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL and Achilles respectively.

Carrie, 32, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and re-signed on another one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Carrie appeared in 11 games and recorded 22 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.