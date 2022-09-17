Ravens Sign DB Daryl Worley To Active Roster, Elevate WR Raleigh Webb

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed DB Daryl Worley to their active roster and elevated WR Raleigh Webb for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent last offseason. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason but was released in 2019.

Worley signed on to the Bills’ practice squad soon after before the Raiders added him to their active roster during last season. He had brief stints with the Cardinals and Lions before joining the Ravens last year.

In 2021, Worley appeared in three games for Detroit and one for the Ravens, recording seven total tackles.