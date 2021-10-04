Ravens Sign DB Mazzi Wilkins To PS, Release DB Linden Stephens

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Mazzi Wilkins to their practice squad and released DB Linden Stephens from the unit.

Wilkins, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Tampa Bay re-signed Wilkins to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of the unit the past two seasons until the Buccaneers released him in January. He had a brief stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

During his college career at South Florida, Wilkins recorded 109 tackles, a half sack, three interceptions and 19 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 40 games.