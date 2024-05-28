Ravens Sign DT Deadrin Senat & NT Josh Tupou

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they are signing DT Deadrin Senat and NT Josh Tupou.
In an additional move, the team also waived DT Ja’Mion Franklin.
Senat, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus when the Falcons waived him with an injury designation during the preseason.
Atlanta eventually waived Senat from injured reserve and Tampa Bay opted to sign Senat to a one-year contract. He re-signed with the team once more for the 2023 season.
In 2023, Senat appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.
