Ravens Sign DT Isaiah Mack To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed DT Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. 

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. T Adrian Ealy (Suspended)
  2. QB Trace McSorley
  3. WR Jaylon Moore
  4. TE Tony Poljan
  5. K Jake Verity
  6. WR Binjimen Victor
  7. DT Reginald McKenzie
  8. DB Kevon Seymour
  9. OT David Sharpe
  10. RB Nate McCrary
  11. DB Mazzi Wilkins
  12. G James Carpenter
  13. LB Joe Thomas
  14. C Adam Redmond
  15. DB Jordan Richards
  16. DT Isaiah Mack

Mack, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. He was on and off of their practice squad before eventually signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2021 season. 

Denver waived Mack coming out of the preseason. He had a stint on the Steelers practice squad before being cut again. 

In 2020, Mack appeared in six games for the Titans and two games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.

