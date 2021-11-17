Ravens Sign DT Isaiah Mack To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed DT Isaiah Mack to the practice squad.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

T Adrian Ealy (Suspended) QB Trace McSorley WR Jaylon Moore TE Tony Poljan K Jake Verity WR Binjimen Victor DT Reginald McKenzie DB Kevon Seymour OT David Sharpe RB Nate McCrary DB Mazzi Wilkins G James Carpenter LB Joe Thomas C Adam Redmond DB Jordan Richards DT Isaiah Mack

Mack, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. He was on and off of their practice squad before eventually signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2021 season.

Denver waived Mack coming out of the preseason. He had a stint on the Steelers practice squad before being cut again.

In 2020, Mack appeared in six games for the Titans and two games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles.