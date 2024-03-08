Ravens Sign DT Justin Madubuike To Four-Year, $98.5M Extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve signed DT Justin Madubuike to a four-year extension.

According to Adam Schefter, the contract is a four-year, $98 million contract with $75.5 million in total guarantees and $53.5 million guaranteed at signing.

We have agreed to terms on a new four-year contract extension with DT @JustinMadubuike!!! pic.twitter.com/0d58g6gAXq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2024

The Ravens franchised Madubuike a few days ago, which would have cost them $22,102,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. However, it was clear that Baltimore wanted to get him locked up long term.

Madubuike, 26, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

In 2023, Madubuike appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 56 tackles, 13 sacks, and forced two fumbles.