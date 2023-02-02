Ravens Sign OT David Sharpe To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed OT David Sharpe to a futures contract on Thursday for the 2023 season.

Baltimore has signed the following players to futures deals this offseason:

WR Shemar Bridges DB Bopete Keyes LB Jeremiah Moon DT Rayshad Nichols G John Simpson WR Mike Thomas TE Ben Mason OT David Sharpe

Sharpe, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2021 but was cut coming out of camp. He caught on with the Ravens on their practice squad.

Sharpe re-signed with the Ravens last offseason on a one-year deal, he’s spent time in between their practice squad and active roster since.

In 2021, Sharpe appeared in four games for Baltimore.