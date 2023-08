Ravens Sign RB Melvin Gordon and DB Daryl Worley To PS

The Baltimore Ravens have announced that they’ve signed RB Melvin Gordon and DB Daryl Worley to the practice squad.

The full practice squad list includes:

QB Anthony Brown G Tykeem Doss CB Jeremy Lucien G Tashawn Manning TE/FB Ben Mason LB Jeremiah Moon DT Rayshad Nichols LB Josh Ross WR Sean Ryan TE Travis Vokolek RB Owen Wright C Sam Mustipher WR Laquon Treadwell RB Melvin Gordon DB Daryl Worley

The team has one remaining practice squad spot open

Gordon, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.

The Chargers picked up Gordon’s fifth-year option worth $5,605,000 for the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency with the Broncos in 2020.

Gordon returned to Denver on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. However, the Broncos opted to waive him last year and he finished out the season with the Chiefs.

The Ravens signed Gordon to a contract earlier this summer.

In 2022, Gordon appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and rushed for 318 yards on 90 carries (3.5 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions on 32 targets for 223 yards receiving.