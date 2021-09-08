Ravens Sign RB Trenton Cannon, Release S Jordan Richards

The Ravens announced on Wednesday they have signed RB Trenton Cannon to the active roster.

He’ll take the place of RB Justice Hill, who the team is placing on injured reserve with his Achilles injury.

The Ravens announced they also released S Jordan Richards and signed RB Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Cannon, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season.

For his career, Cannon has appeared in 34 games for the Jets and Panthers. He has rushed for 146 yards on 48 carries (3 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 160 yards receiving and one touchdown.

During his college career at Virginia State, Cannon appeared in 38 games and rushed for 4,246 yards (7.1 yards/carry) and scored 46 touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 638 more yards and seven more TDs while helping out on special teams.

Richards, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. The Patriots traded him to the Falcons in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Richards played out the final year of his four-year, $3.711 million contract before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2019. However, he was released coming out of the preseason.

After a brief stint with the Patriots, Richards signed with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore the past two years on a one-year contract. He was cut again coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2020, Richards appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles.