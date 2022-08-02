Ravens Sign Second-Round EDGE David Ojabo, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve signed second-round EDGE David Ojabo to a four-year contract.

All draft picks from the 2022 draft class are now officially under contract.

Ojabo, 21, was in line to be a high first-round pick this year when he suffered a torn Achilles’ during drills at Michigan’s Pro Day. He was a one-year starter at Michigan and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 45 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former DE Cliff Avril.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,909,121 contract that includes a $2,932,088 signing bonus.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.