Ravens Sign TE Nick Boyle To Two-Year, $13M Extension

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Update:

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens TE Nick Boyle‘s two-year extension is worth $13 million including $10.5 million fully guaranteed when signing. 

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension that keeps him under team control through the 2023 season. 

Boyle, 27, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021.  

In 2020, Boyle appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 14 passes for 113 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

