Ravens Sign TE Nick Boyle To Two-Year, $13M Extension

Update:

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens TE Nick Boyle‘s two-year extension is worth $13 million including $10.5 million fully guaranteed when signing.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension that keeps him under team control through the 2023 season.

We have agreed to a two-year extension with @nickboyle86 through the 2023 season. Congrats, Nick❗️ pic.twitter.com/IXTzk2ecGQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 29, 2021

Boyle, 27, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021.

In 2020, Boyle appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 14 passes for 113 yards receiving and two touchdowns.