Ravens Sign Three Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve signed three draft picks to rookie contracts on Thursday.

The full list includes CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OL Malaesala-Aumavae Laulu and OL Andrew Vorhees.

The Ravens have now signed half of their 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Zay Flowers WR 3 86 Trenton Simpson ILB 4 124 Tavius Robinson DE 5 157 Kyu Blue Kelly CB Signed 6 199 Sala Aumavae-Laulu OL Signed 7 229 Andrew Vorhees OL Signed

Vorhees, 24, was a second-team All-American at USC and a first-team All-Pas 12 selection as a senior.

Unfortunately, Vorhees is expected to redshirt this year due to an ACL tear he suffered.

During his college career at USC, he appeared in 55 games and made 48 starts at both guard spots and left tackle.