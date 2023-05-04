Ravens Sign Three Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve signed three draft picks to rookie contracts on Thursday.
The full list includes CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OL Malaesala-Aumavae Laulu and OL Andrew Vorhees.
The Ravens have now signed half of their 2023 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|22
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|86
|Trenton Simpson
|ILB
|4
|124
|Tavius Robinson
|DE
|5
|157
|Kyu Blue Kelly
|CB
|Signed
|6
|199
|Sala Aumavae-Laulu
|OL
|Signed
|7
|229
|Andrew Vorhees
|OL
|Signed
Vorhees, 24, was a second-team All-American at USC and a first-team All-Pas 12 selection as a senior.
Unfortunately, Vorhees is expected to redshirt this year due to an ACL tear he suffered.
During his college career at USC, he appeared in 55 games and made 48 starts at both guard spots and left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!