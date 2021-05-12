Ravens Sign Three More Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve signed fifth-round FB/TE Ben Mason, CB Shaun Wade and OLB Daelin Hayes to four-year deals on Wednesday.

The Ravens have now signed four of their 2020 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Rashod Bateman WR Signed 1 Odafe Oweh EDGE 3 Ben Cleveland G 3 Brandon Stevens DB 4 Tylan Wallace WR 5 Shaun Wade DB Signed 5 Daelin Hayes DE Signed 5 Ben Mason FB Signed

Wade, 22, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and a first-team All-American in 2020. The Ravens used the No. 160 overall pick on him in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

Wade is projected to sign a four-year, $3,797,564 contract that includes a $317,564 signing bonus.

For his career, Wade appeared in 35 games and made 18 starts while recording 92 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, six interceptions and 25 passes deflected over the course of three seasons.