Ravens Sign UDFA CB Jordan Swann

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed undrafted CB Jordan Swann to a contract on Wednesday.

Swann, 24, went undrafted out of James Madison after transferring from Maine in 2020 and began his collegiate career with Connecticut in 2017 before transferring the following year.

During his two-year career at James Madison, Swann appeared in 25 games and recorded 42 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, eight pass defenses, and one forced fumble.