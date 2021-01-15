Ravens Sign WR Binjimen Victor To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens signed WR Binjimen Victor to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Friday, according to his agency.

Happy birthday to you @BinjimenVictor & congrats on signing your Futures Contract with the Ravens 🥳🎈 pic.twitter.com/9sg6tMm7jq — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) January 15, 2021

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Victor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in April of last year. He signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Victor later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career at Ohio State, Victor caught 83 passes for 1,340 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of 33 games.