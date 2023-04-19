Ravens Sign WR Tarik Black

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed WR Tarik Black to a contract.

We have signed WR Tarik Black.https://t.co/VfftJ2tLQl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 19, 2023

He had a stint on Baltimore’s practice squad late last season.

Black, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.

New York brought Black on a futures contract for 2022 but ended up releasing him and re-signing him to the practice squad. The Jets cut Black in December and he caught on with the Ravens late in the season.

In 2021, Black appeared in one game and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving.