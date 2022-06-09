Ravens Signed Fourth-Round TE Charlie Kolar

The Baltimore Ravens have signed fourth-round rookie TE Charlie Kolar, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Ravens still have four players from their draft class that remain unsigned.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S Signed 1 Tyler Linderbaum C Signed 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT Signed 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE Signed 4 Jordan Stout P 4 Isaiah Likely TE Signed 4 Damarion Williams CB Signed 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He brought in 168 catches for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns over his career. He was a two-time 3rd team AP All-American and two-time first team all-conference selection for the Cyclones.