Ravens Signed Fourth-Round TE Charlie Kolar

The Baltimore Ravens have signed fourth-round rookie TE Charlie Kolar, according to Aaron Wilson.
The Ravens still have four players from their draft class that remain unsigned.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Signed
|1
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Signed
|2
|David Ojabo
|OLB
|3
|Travis Jones
|NT
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|4
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|4
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Jordan Stout
|P
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Signed
Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He brought in 168 catches for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns over his career. He was a two-time 3rd team AP All-American and two-time first team all-conference selection for the Cyclones.
