Ravens Signed TE Nick Vannett To PS

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed TE Nick Vannett to their practice squad.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

DL Rayshaun Benny OL Nick Dawkins LB Dominic DeLuca WR Xavier Guillory LB Adisa Isaac LB Carl Jones Jr. OL Gerard Lichtenhan K Jake Moody WR Chris Moore DL David Olajiga DB Amani Oruwariye TE Ty Pezza LB Kaimon Rucker S K’Von Wallace RB Jonathan Ward OL AJ Arcuri TE Nick Vannett

Vannett, 33, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos. Denver cut him before the deal was up and Vannett then signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

The Saints elected to cut Vannett in 2022 and he caught on with the Giants for a stint.

From there, the Texans signed Vannett to a contract but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Chargers practice squad and was promoted to the active roster.

The Titans signed Vannett to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He joined the Vikings in 2025 but Minnesota cut him loose and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Rams signed him away late in the season.

Vannett had a stint with the Seahawks this summer.

In 2024, Vannett appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 135 yards and three touchdowns.