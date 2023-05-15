Ravens Signing C Sam Mustipher

Jeff Zrebiec confirms the Ravens have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with C Sam Mustipher.

He’s a true center and fills a backup role the Ravens didn’t have on the roster before. Veteran OL Patrick Mekari can play center but he also backs up the other four offensive line spots.

Mustipher, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Chicago brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season and he was once again waived before the season and re-signed to the practice squad. However, he earned a promotion to the roster in October and was able to stick from there.

The Bears re-signed Mustipher as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. They declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2022, Mustipher appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and made 16 starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 18 center out of 36 qualifying players.