Ravens Signing CB Desmond King To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing CB Desmond King to their practice squad.

He’s another option to potentially help a beleaguered Baltimore secondary down the line this season.

The team confirmed the news and announced UDFA CB Ryan Cooper was cut to make room.

King, 29, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

The Texans cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed on with the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh released him midseason and he made his way back to the Texans.

Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason only to cut him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the Texans a few weeks later before being cut again earlier this month.

In 2023, King appeared in three games for the Steelers and seven for the Texans. He recorded 47 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.