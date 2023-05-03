Ravens Signing CB Rock Ya-Sin To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $6M

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal with a max value of $6 million.

Ya-Sin had a free agent visit with the Ravens earlier this offseason.

It’s worth noting the period to sign qualifying compensatory free agents ended May 1, which matters a lot for a team like the Ravens trying to protect comp picks in 2024.

Ya-Sin, 26, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College. He played out the final year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

The Raiders acquired Ya-Sin from the Colts last March in exchange for DE Yannick Ngakoue. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Ya-Sin appeared in 11 games and recorded 45 tackles and seven pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.