Ravens Signing DL Brent Urban To One-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing DL Brent Urban to a one-year contract on Friday, according to his wife.

Sources: Former #Cowboys DL Brent Urban has agreed to terms with the #Ravens on a 1-year deal. 😉 @AdamSchefter — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) May 20, 2022

Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020.

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Urban appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles and a pass deflection.