Ravens Signing LB Chris Board

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens signed ILB Chris Board to a contract on Tuesday.
Board, 28, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent four seasons in Baltimore before signing a one-year deal with the Lions in 2022.
He was testing the free agent market in 2023, signing a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Patriots. New England cut him loose last week.
In 2023, Board appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 10 tackles.
