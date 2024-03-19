Ravens Signing LB Chris Board

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens signed ILB Chris Board to a contract on Tuesday.

Board, 28, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent four seasons in Baltimore before signing a one-year deal with the Lions in 2022.

He was testing the free agent market in 2023, signing a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Patriots. New England cut him loose last week.

In 2023, Board appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 10 tackles.