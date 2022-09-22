Ravens Signing OLB Jason Pierre-Paul To One-Year, $5.5M Deal

According to Josina Anderson, veteran OLB Jason Pierre-Paul texted her to say he’s signing with the Ravens.

Ian Rapoport adds it’s a one-year deal for Pierre-Paul that can be worth as much as $5.5 million.

Pierre-Paul had a visit with the team on Tuesday, his second this year. He’ll provide a big boost to Baltimore’s depth chart that had just two healthy players at his position previously.

Pierre-Paul, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He’s an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Pierre-Paul appeared in 12 games and recorded 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four pass defenses.