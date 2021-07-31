Ravens Signing OLB Justin Houston To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $4M

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens and veteran OLB Justin Houston have reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

According to Jeff Zrebiec, Houston’s one-year contract is worth $1.075 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus. He can earn more with sack and Pro Bowl incentives.

Schefter confirms prior reports that Houston turned down significantly more money from other teams in order to pursue a championship with the Ravens.

Jason La Canfora reported earlier in the day that Houston reached out to Ravens HC John Harbaugh this week to convey a willingness to come to Baltimore.

La Canfora reports that Houston turned down multiple offers from many teams, including a “more lucrative package from an AFC North club” to play for the Ravens, who has his top choice.

La Canfora says that Houston is aware of the Ravens’ cap situation and was willing to work with them to make a deal happen, despite the opportunity to make more money elsewhere.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. He’s once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.