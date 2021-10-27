Ravens Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad.

Ogbuehi had a workout with Baltimore after being released by Seattle on Monday. Garafolo says Ogbuehi isn’t expected to be on the practice squad long before being called up to help on the active roster.

Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year and brought him back again in 2021.

However, Seattle released Ogbuehi on Monday.

In 2021, Ogbuehi has appeared in one game for the Seahawks, making one start for them.