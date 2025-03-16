Ravens Signing QB Cooper Rush To Two-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are signing QB Cooper Rush to a two-year contract.

Pelissero says the deal is worth up to $12.2 million. Adam Schefter adds $4.2 million of that is guaranteed and Jeff Zrebiec reports the base value of the contract is $6.2 million.

Rush has established himself as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league over the past few years with Dallas, and will now make the move to Baltimore.

Rush, 31, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster all three seasons.

Rush signed his $2.1 million restricted free agent offer after being tendered by the Cowboys in 2020. He was later waived and claimed by the Giants, but returned to the Cowboys not long after.

He bounced on and off the roster for a couple of seasons before signing a two-year extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Rush appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and completed 60.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.