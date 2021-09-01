Ravens Signing QB Trace McSorley To PS, Place WR Miles Boykin On Short-Term IR

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are re-signing QB Trace McSorley to their practice squad after cutting him loose this week.
Jeremy Fowler also reports that Ravens WR Miles Boykin is going on the short-term injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.
McSorley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 that included a $160,684 signing bonus.
In 2020, McSorely appeared in two games and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.
