Ravens Signing QB Trace McSorley To PS, Place WR Miles Boykin On Short-Term IR

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are re-signing QB Trace McSorley to their practice squad after cutting him loose this week.

Jeremy Fowler also reports that Ravens WR Miles Boykin is going on the short-term injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

McSorley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 that included a $160,684 signing bonus.

In 2020, McSorely appeared in two games and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.