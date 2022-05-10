Ravens Signing RB Mike Davis

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are signing veteran RB Mike Davis to the roster.

Davis was just cut by the Falcons but didn’t have to wait long to land with a new team.

Davis, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He spent just over two years in San Francisco before he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Seahawks.

From there, Davis was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Bears in 2019. Chicago waived Davis in order to protect a compensatory pick and he was claimed by the Panthers.

Davis played out the remainder of his contract in Carolina and was tested the open market in 2021, signing a two-year deal with the Falcons. He had one year left on the deal when he was released.

In 2021, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 138 times for 503 yards (3.6 YPC) and three touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards (5.9 YPC) and one touchdown.