Ravens Signing RB Nate McCrary To PS

Mike Klis reports that the Ravens are signing RB Nate McCrary to their practice squad. McCrary opted to return to the running back needy Ravens, instead of signing with the Broncos practice squad.

McCrary, 22, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley back in May but was waived in the preseason and claimed by the Broncos earlier this month.

The Broncos recently released McCrary in September and offered him a practice squad spot, yet he chose to return to Baltimore’s practice squad instead with the hopes of being called up due to injury.

During his college career, McCrary appeared in 33 games and recorded 377 rushing attempts for 1,889 yards and 28 touchdowns.