Ravens Signing S Jordan Richards To One-Year, $1.015M Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens are signing S Jordan Richards to a one-year, $1.015M deal with $125K guaranteed.

Richards’ new contract qualifies for the veteran salary benefit and will carry a cap charge of $875,000 for the 2021 season.

Richards, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. The Patriots traded him to the Falcons in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Richards played out the final year of his four-year, $3.711 million contract before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2019. However, he was released coming out of the preseason.

After a brief stint with the Patriots, Richards signed with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore last year on a one-year contract.

In 2020, Richards appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles.