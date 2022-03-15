Ravens Signing S Marcus Williams To Five-Year, $70M Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens are signing S Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract.

Williams was the top safety in this year’s free agent market and one of the best remaining players on the board.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him last year.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 74 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.