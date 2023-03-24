Ravens Signing WR Nelson Agholor

Jordan Schultz reports that the Ravens are signing veteran WR Nelson Agholor to a contract on Friday.

According to Jeff Zrebiec, Agholor receives a one-year, $3.25 million deal that includes another $3 million available in incentives.

The Ravens hosted Agholor for a visit in recent days and it looks like things went well enough for him to receive an offer from the team.

Agholor, 29, is a former first-round pick out of USC by the Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $ 9.377 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to pick up his fifth-year option which cost them $9,387,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Agholor to a one-year contract in 2020. He signed on with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 to a two-year, 22 million deal.

In 2022, Nelson Agholor appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and caught 31 passes for 362 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

