Ravens Signing WR Sammy Watkins To One-Year, $6M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Baltimore Ravens are signing WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $6 million contract that includes $5 million guaranteed.

Watkins previously met with the Ravens and recently visited with the Colts, However, it looks like the Ravens proved to be his best option in the end.

Baltimore has been trying to get a notable receiver in free agency but it took until now to get one under contract.

Watkins, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that paid him $9 million for the 2020 season last April.

In 2020, Watkins appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and caught 37 passes for 421 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

