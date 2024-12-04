Ravens Suspending WR Diontae Johnson

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are suspending WR Diontae Johnson for one game, citing conduct detrimental to the team.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta issued the following statement:

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team. Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Johnson didn’t play at all this past week despite some injuries thinning the Ravens’ receiving corps during the loss to the Eagles.

Afterward HC John Harbaugh wouldn’t offer much specifically except to say the two sides had some things to work through.

Johnson has played sparingly and caught just one pass since being traded midseason to Baltimore from Carolina.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in 11 games and caught 31 passes on 63 targets for 363 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

