Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Unsure About Potential Return

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely said during a recent interview that while he would return to Baltimore, he is unsure what free agency holds for him as he tests the market for the first time in his career.

“I love Baltimore. They took the chance on me when all 31 didn’t,” Likely said on Gruden Goes Long. “At the end of the day, I tell everybody Baltimore is home for me. But business is business, so I’m really just seeing what’s going to happen.”

“I just want to be able to blossom,” Likely continued. “The last couple years, I’ve had a great vet in Mark Andrews, where he taught me everything to be a star-caliber tight end to the point where it’s like now I just want to be on a team where I can get out there and help a quarterback, help a team be able to put as much points on the board as possible.”

Likely, 25, was selected by the Ravens out of Coastal Carolina with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.

In 2025, Likely appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, catching 27 passes for 307 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more on Likely as it becomes available.