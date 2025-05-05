Ravens Third-Round OL Emery Jones To Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

The Ravens used a third-round pick on OL Emery Jones out of LSU, but he wasn’t able to take the field in rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Baltimore HC John Harbaugh revealed Jones isn’t expected to do much during the offseason program as he works through a shoulder injury. Harbaugh expects Jones to return by training camp at the latest.

“It’s going to be a little while,” Harbaugh said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “He had a labrum/shoulder issue I don’t think you guys were aware of. I don’t think it’s going to clear up now. Probably be looking at training camp, maybe earlier, we’ll just have to see how it goes. He’s not going to practice in the immediate future.”

Jones, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors twice in 2023-2024, along with Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC in 2022.

He was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Ravens selected Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 91 pick and he signed a four-year, $6,273,524 rookie deal through 2028.

During his college career, Jones appeared in 38 games and started 36 times at right tackle.