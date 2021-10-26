Ravens Tried Out Six Players Including OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Baltimore Ravens brought in six free agents for tryouts on Tuesday including veteran OT Cedric Ogbuehi, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of tryouts includes:

OT Cedric Ogbuehi LS Beau Brinkley P Dom Maggio K Matthew McCrane LS Rex Sunahara P Brandon Wright

Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year and brought him back again in 2021.

However, Seattle released Ogbuehi yesterday.

In 2021, Ogbuehi has appeared in one game for the Seahawks, making one start for them.