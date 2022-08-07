Field Yates reports that the Ravens tried out three defensive backs including Ken Crawley, Darryl Roberts, and Daryl Worley.

Crawley, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason and returned to New Orleans on an exclusive rights contract.

He was waived by the Saints and later claimed by the Dolphins. Miami waived him with an injury designation in 2019 and he was later waived from injured reserve.

Crawley signed a futures contract with the Raiders for the 2020 season in January before being cut in August. From there, he had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Saints late in the season.

The Saints opted to bring him back for the 2021 season on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Crawley appeared in six games for the Saints and recorded three tackles.

Roberts, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2015. He was waived with an injury designation in 2016 and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Jets in 2018 but was cut loose with two years left on his deal. The Lions ended up signing him yet he finished the injured reserve.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with Washington for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Roberts appeared in six games for the Commanders and recorded 12 tackles.