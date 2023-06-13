Ravens Trying Out Six Players During Minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens brought in six players for tryouts during their minicamp this week, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

The full list includes:

WR Michael Bandy TE Connor Davis K Eddie Ogamba K Matt McCrane LS Alex Matheson DB Chris Steele

Bandy, 25, went undrafted out of San Diego back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers.

Brandy has been on and off of the Chargers’ roster the past three seasons. He’s been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Bandy appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and caught 10 passes for 89 yards receiving and no touchdowns.