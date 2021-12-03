Ravens Waive OT Cedric Ogbuehi

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have waived OT Cedric Ogbuehi on Friday.

Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million last year and brought him back again in 2021.

However, Seattle released Ogbuehi and he signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster after a couple of weeks.

In 2021, Ogbuehi has started one game for the Seahawks and appeared in two games for the Ravens.