Ravens Waive QB Trace McSorley

According to Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are waiving QB Trace McSorley on Tuesday.
Hensley mentions that Baltimore is hopeful to re-sign McSorely to their practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
McSorley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 that included a $160,684 signing bonus.
In 2020, McSorely appeared in two games and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.
