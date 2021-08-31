Ravens Waive QB Trace McSorley

According to Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are waiving QB Trace McSorley on Tuesday.

Hensley mentions that Baltimore is hopeful to re-sign McSorely to their practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

McSorley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 that included a $160,684 signing bonus.

In 2020, McSorely appeared in two games and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.