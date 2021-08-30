Ravens Waive Three Players Including WR Deon Cain

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have waived WRs Devin Gray, Siaosi Mariner and Deon Cain.

Baltimore has to trim its roster to 53 players by tomorrow afternoon.

Cain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2,625,636 contract with the Colts when they cut him loose.

The Colts waived Cain in November of last year and re-signed him to their practice squad but the Steelers quickly signed him off Indianapolis’ taxi squad to the active roster.

He was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad. After the season, he signed a futures deal with the Ravens.

In 2019, Cain appeared in 13 games and recorded nine receptions for 124 yards receiving (13.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.